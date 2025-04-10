Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.33% of Camtek worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Camtek by 77.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $671,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek by 407.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 104.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.