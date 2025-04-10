Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $10,045,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $4,875,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CM stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

