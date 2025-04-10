Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 target price on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 14.4 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

