Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

