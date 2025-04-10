Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Celanese by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Celanese from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

Celanese Trading Up 17.2 %

NYSE CE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $169.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.