CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 757.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

