CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

