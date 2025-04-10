CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,431 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 183,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.



The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

