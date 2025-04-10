CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 494.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

