CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

