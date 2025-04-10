CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,782 Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

