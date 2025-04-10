CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 540 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of GGAL opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.