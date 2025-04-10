CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 238.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

