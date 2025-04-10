CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 447,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

