CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of BATS TDV opened at $69.36 on Thursday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market cap of $226.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

