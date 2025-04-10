CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $27,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IonQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in IonQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IonQ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,438. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. This trade represents a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.