CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,615,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $18,999,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Glj Research reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of CLF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

