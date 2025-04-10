CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 15.9 %

ROKU opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 2.17. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock worth $8,632,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

