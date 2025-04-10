CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $20,836,000. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.