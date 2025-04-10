CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $38,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 10.6 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.