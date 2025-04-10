CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.