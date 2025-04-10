CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $601.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

