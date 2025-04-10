CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,513 Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SERV. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $148,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 128.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,496 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
SERV opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
