CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of BCE by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

BCE stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,291.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

