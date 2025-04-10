CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 24.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 13.2% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,814.82. The trade was a 1.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

