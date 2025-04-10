CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

