CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

