CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,852,606 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852,606 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.