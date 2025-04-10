CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 323 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $3,324,861.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,486,771.20. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,318. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.