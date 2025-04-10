CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 54.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 18.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

