CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 598.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,923,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

