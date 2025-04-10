CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 456,035 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 14.6 %

PR stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

