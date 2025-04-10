CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,465 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

