CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 762 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

