CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $40.37 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

