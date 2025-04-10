CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,291,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

AVDE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

