CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2848 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

–

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.