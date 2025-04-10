Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $168,877,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after purchasing an additional 642,806 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

