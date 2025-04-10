Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,591,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $96,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $597.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

