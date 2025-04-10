Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 75,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 203,180 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

