Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Up 10.8 %

WNC stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

