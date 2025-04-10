Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 207.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.