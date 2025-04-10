Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SolarWinds by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 485,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 50,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWI opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.