Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,522,425.75. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.