Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

General Electric, Boeing, Citigroup, Analog Devices, Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Lockheed Martin are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce products, technology, and services for military and national security purposes. These investments are often viewed as more stable during periods of geopolitical tension, as government spending on defense tends to remain steady regardless of economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $164.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,947,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,590. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.10.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.74 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. 16,816,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,061,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.69. 4,980,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,258. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.53 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average of $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $479.75. 735,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,602. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.34. 2,826,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,719. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $425.99. The company had a trading volume of 747,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,329. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $413.96 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

