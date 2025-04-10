Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 63.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 431.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 8.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM opened at $118.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

