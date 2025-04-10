Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1,151.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ducommun by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

