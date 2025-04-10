Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.