First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $24,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

