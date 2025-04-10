First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 7.5 %

FR stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

